Shooting parents call for furniture company boycott

TAMARAC, Fla. (AP) — The parents of some victims of the Florida high school massacre are protesting a furniture company whose CEO supports the local school superintendent.

Three victims' parents and about 50 supporters held up signs outside City Furniture's headquarters Monday calling for a boycott because CEO Keith Koenig supports Broward Superintendent Robert Runcie.

Koenig issued a statement saying he supports efforts to make schools safer, "but not everyone sees the solutions the same way."

Parents Andrew Pollack, Ryan Petty and Max Schachter say Runcie's lenient discipline policies contributed to a former student killing 17 at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School last February. They say suspect Nikolas Cruz was allowed to avoid significant discipline during his years in Broward schools despite a history of fighting, threats, vandalism and classroom outbursts.

City Furniture has 18 stores in Florida.