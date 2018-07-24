Sioux Falls school board sets $190M bond election

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — The Sioux Falls school board is calling for a $190 million bond to build new schools.

The Argus Leader reports that the board voted unanimously Monday to set an election for Sept. 18. Superintendent Brian Maher says more than 60 percent of voters would have to support the bond for it to pass.

If voters pass it, the district will get a new elementary school, middle school and high school by 2024. Board member Kate Parker says it's the "right thing for our district."

The district has constructed three schools since 2014 to keep up with enrollment growth, but a new high school hasn't been built in 26 years.

___

