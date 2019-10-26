Smith College to investigate swastika graffiti on campus

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts college announced an investigation to find the individuals responsible for drawing swastikas on multiple campus buildings.

Smith College President Kathleen McCartney says in a statement Friday that she condemns "in the strongest terms" the symbols drawn on campus.

The college has launched an investigation into who was involved in the vandalism along with Northampton Police.

The graffiti was drawn with marker on the wall of numerous halls on the Northampton campus.

The school has since covered up each of the drawings and the campus is working to remove them permanently.

The college has asked students, faculty and staff to notify police if they see any additional, similar graffiti on campus.