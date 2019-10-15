Some Delaware schools incorporate mindfulness practices

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Some schools in Delaware have incorporated breath work, mindfulness and meditation practices into their everyday offerings.

Delaware State News reports such techniques have made their way into districts that say the practices help both students and teachers.

Smyrna School District Superintendent Patrik Williams says the district is incorporating mindfulness techniques in the hopes of supporting social and emotional learning in the classroom. He said such techniques reduce stressors and distractions while allowing participants to better concentrate.

The Milford and Caesar Rodney school districts and the Red Clay Consolidated School District in New Castle County also have added the practices to their repertoire. The principal of North Star Elementary in Red Clay, Karin Jakubowski, says the practices are critical to the district, which has seen a drop in behavior referrals.

