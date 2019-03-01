Some historic homes on edge of UNR campus could be saved

RENO, Nev. (AP) — The University of Nevada, Reno is moving forward with plans to demolish some of the historic homes on the edge of the campus this summer.

But the Reno Gazette Journal reports nine of the 12 homes targeted for the wrecking ball could still be saved if someone makes an acceptable offer by June 3.

Until recently, it appeared that all but two of the homes were destined for destruction in the Gateway District just north of downtown.

UNR has said the area between Interstate 80 and Ninth Street and between Virginia Street and Evans Avenue is part of the university's master plan.

Nevada's Board of Regents planned to review the latest plans on Friday.

UNR President Marc Johnson said during a meeting Thursday that the university continues to work with interested parties but that plans need to move forward.

