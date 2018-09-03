Some students fare poorly after Oklahoma teacher walkout

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Students statewide and in Oklahoma's largest district fared poorly on state tests taken this spring following a two-week walkout by teachers.

The Oklahoman reports statewide, student proficiency rates dropped among third-graders and seventh-graders from 2017 in English/language arts, and among sixth-graders in math. Similar declines were reported in the Oklahoma City district, the state's largest.

Students in Oklahoma City and many of the state's largest districts missed ten consecutive days ahead of statewide testing after teachers walked off the job to protest funding levels for public schools.

Oklahoma City Superintendent Sean McDaniel refused to blame the poor showing on missed classroom time, but acknowledged the district needs to improve.

Data shows there were some improvements for Oklahoma City fifth graders in English/language arts and among seventh-graders in math.

