South Dakota's 'In God We Trust' law helped by foundation

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A law requiring South Dakota schools to display the "In God We Trust" motto got a big assist from the Congressional Prayer Caucus Foundation, a group that has been working to pass such laws in all 50 states.

The legislation took effect last month and requires all public schools in the state's 149 districts to paint, stencil or otherwise prominently display the national motto.

Critics say the law confuses patriotism with piety.

Republican Sen. Phil Jensen sponsored the legislation. He tells the Argus Leader that the Congressional Prayer Caucus Foundation has been working on similar laws nationwide. Jensen says he invited the group to help with the legislation in South Dakota.

Jenson says the group will help defend the state if the law is challenged.

