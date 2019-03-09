South Dakota sees wide disparity in college readiness

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A newspaper investigation found that there's a wide disparity in how South Dakota high schools prepare students for college.

The Argus Leader analyzed eight years of graduation data collected by the South Dakota Board of Regents. The data shows that nearly a third of graduates enrolling in South Dakota's public universities needed remedial classes in reading, math or both between 2010 and 2017.

The data only track students who enrolled in the state's public university system, but the findings still show that some high schools are struggling to prepare students for college.

Tri-Valley High School in Colton had one of the highest rates of graduates needing remedial classes, particularly in math.

Superintendent Mike Lodmel says he realized many students weren't taking advanced math courses.

Tri-Valley is now requiring students to take at least three math courses.

