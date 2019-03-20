Southern Vermont College withdraws appeal over accreditation

BENNINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Southern Vermont College has dropped its appeal of the New England Commission of Higher Education's decision to withdraw the school's accreditation.

The Bennington Banner reports SVC President David Evans said Tuesday they initiated the appeal amid conversations with a potential partner or acquirer.

Evans says the potential partner was unable to raise the funds required to support an appeal.

He did not name the party involved, citing a non-disclosure agreement.

Officials previously announced SVC would close at the end of the spring semester due to declining enrollment and about $6 million in debt.

Former college President Karen Gross says she intends to save the college from closing, and she and others are "reflecting on other options."