Governor signs breweries, library funding bills

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Maine's governor has signed bills to ease regulations on breweries and help fund the state's libraries.

Democratic Gov. Janet Mills on Tuesday signed several bills passed by lawmakers in the final hours of this year's legislative session.

Her spokeswoman says bills she doesn't sign Tuesday could be held until the next legislative session. Then, she'd have three days to act on them.

Lawmakers also passed bills to raise fees on opioid manufacturers to fund treatment and prevention, and join over a half-dozen states that allow online sports betting.

Lawmakers plan to re-consider bond proposals at an undetermined date this summer.