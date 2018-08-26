St. Mary's University garden helps feed low-income residents

WINONA, Minn. (AP) — St. Mary's University students are offering produce from the school's garden to a nonprofit that provides low-income residents with free food once a month.

The Winona Daily News reports that most of the produce grown in the Minnesota university's year-old garden goes directly to the food shelf at Winona Volunteer Services. University students grow potatoes, tomatoes, onions, beets and asparagus.

Kyle Black is an associate professor of modern and classical languages at the university. He says the garden was set up with the volunteer partnership in mind. The plants grown in the university garden were chosen after polling food shelf visitors on what fresh produce they wanted to receive.

Black and the students spend about 10 hours tending to the garden per week.

Black says it's fun, hands-on work.

