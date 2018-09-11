St. Thomas AD Fritz to retire after 52-year run at school

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — University of St. Thomas athletic director Steve Fritz has decided to retire in the spring, ending a 52-year affiliation with the school.

St. Thomas made the announcement on Tuesday about Fritz, who began playing basketball for the Tommies in 1967. He spent nine seasons as an assistant coach before becoming head coach of the program in 1980. His final season on the bench was 2010-11, when the Tommies won the national championship.

As a player, assistant and head coach, Fritz had 829 wins in 1,199 games.

Fritz has been the athletic director since 1992. During his 27 years, St. Thomas teams have won seven NCAA Division III championships and 242 MIAC regular season titles in 21 different sports.