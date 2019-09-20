State panel backs some local control for Little Rock schools

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — An Arkansas panel has voted to return some local control to Little Rock schools nearly five years after the state took over the district.

The state Board of Education on Friday approved a "proposed framework" for the future of the nearly 26,000-student district if it fails to meet the requirements for leaving state control in January. The board voted in January 2015 to take over the district, dismissing the school board and putting the superintendent under state supervision.

The proposal calls for the election of a nine-member school board in November 2020, but with some limits on the board's authority.

The board also tabled until October a proposal to no longer recognize the district's teachers' union, a plan that drew opposition from educators and parents.