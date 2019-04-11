State panel set to vote on Nevada charter school moratorium

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — A state legislative panel is set to vote on a bill that aims to put a moratorium on the creation of new charter schools in Nevada.

The measure would prevent school district officials and others from approving an application to form a charter school until the beginning of 2021. It also prevents those officials from executing a charter contract under the same timeline.

Assemblyman Tyrone Thompson presented the legislation to lawmakers earlier this month, saying the bill is not intended to displace or remove children from their current charter school.

A legislative panel is set to vote on the measure Thursday afternoon.

A proposed amendment to the bill would require the State Public Charter School Authority to establish a five-year plan that includes the growth projection of charter schools.