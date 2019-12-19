State police: 1 dead, 2 others shot at housing complex

WESTERLY, R.I. (AP) — State police say one person has been killed and two others injured in a shooting in Rhode Island.

Col. James Manni tells The Providence Journal that the shooting happened Thursday morning at an affordable housing complex for elderly and disabled residents in Westerly, a town along the Connecticut state line.

He said the shooting is still at large.

The newspaper says two of the victims were taken to area hospitals. It's not clear the extent of their injuries.

Reports of gunfire at the Babcock Village apartments prompted Westerly public schools, Westerly Hospital and some nearby business into lockdown as a precaution.

Police lifted the lockdown at around 12:45 p.m. and the school district dismissed students early.