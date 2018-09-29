State releases science testing data

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The latest batch of data from New Hampshire's new statewide education assessment system shows 58 percent of 5th-graders scored as proficient or higher in science.

The Department of Education has compiled data on science scores for grades 5, 8 and 11. A scoring analysis shows 53 percent of 8th -graders were proficient or above, but only 45 percent of 11th-graders.

Education Commissioner Frank Edelblut says those represent improvements compared to previous years. Officials say part of the improvement is due to changes to the test that better reflect the subjects that students are learning.