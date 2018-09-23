State's schools get at least $2,500 each for school safety

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio is notifying schools about how they'll split $12 million that was set aside to help boost school safety and security.

The Attorney General's Office says schools will get $5.65 per student, or at least $2,500 per school, through these grants for safety programs and training.

The state Legislature allotted that money earlier this year in a bill that also dealt with the use of school resource officers.

The attorney general says training for such officers and programs to help students struggling with mental health issues are some of the ways the grants can be spent. Schools are required to work with local law enforcement to figure out how best to spend their share of the money within the next nine months.