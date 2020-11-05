Strategic Education: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

HERNDON, Va. (AP) _ Strategic Education, Inc. (STRA) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $11 million.

On a per-share basis, the Herndon, Virginia-based company said it had profit of 47 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.18 per share.

The for-profit education company posted revenue of $239 million in the period.

Strategic Education shares have decreased 37% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 19% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on STRA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/STRA