Student protesters interrupt Duke University alumni event

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Student protesters with bullhorns interrupted Duke University's president as he was about to address returning alumni.

The News & Observer of Raleigh reports Saturday's protest inside a campus theater was met with a smattering of applause mixed with a chorus of boos. Many alumni stood and turned their backs to the demonstrators until they left to hold a longer protest in front of the university's Gothic-style chapel.

Demonstrators issued a dozen specific demands including $15 an hour minimum wage for university workers, loan-free financial aid, open Board of Trustee meetings and a community space for the disabled.

The protest came as Vincent Price is completing his first year as university president and 1968 graduates remembered eight days of demonstrations following the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination.

