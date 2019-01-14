Students getting clear bags after boy brings gun to school

Flint Police Detective Sgt. Tyrone Booth speaks to the timeline from a 911 call to the arrest of a 10-year-old student, who police say brought a loaded gun into Eagles Nest Academy on Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019, in Flint, Mich. (Jake May/The Flint Journal via AP)

FLINT, Mich. (AP) — Students at a Michigan charter school are getting clear book bags after a 10-year-old boy allegedly took a loaded handgun to school.

Eagle's Nest Academy in Flint planned to distribute the bags Monday. Parents are encouraged to check their children's belongings.

Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton has said the boy is charged with two felonies, carrying a concealed weapon and felonious assault, and a misdemeanor charge of having a weapon in a weapons-free zone. Leyton says the gun was stolen, but it's unclear where he got it.

Police say the boy made fellow students at the school about 50 miles (80 kilometers) northwest of Detroit aware that he had the gun Thursday morning, and one of them took it to administrators in the school's office. No one was injured.