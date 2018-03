Students in Brevard County hold rally supporting gun rights

































































































ROCKLEDGE, Fla. (AP) — Some students at a Florida high school have staged a walkout in support of gun rights.

Florida Today reports the group from Rockledge High School in Brevard County briefly walked out of class Friday to demonstrate support for the Second Amendment. School administrators estimated the crowd at about 75.

They walked onto the school's track with the American flag and signs that said "guns don't kill people, people kill people" and "I support the right to bear arms." After about 20 minutes, they returned to class.

Sophomore Chloe Deaton, one of the organizers, said the event was meant to clear up misconceptions about the Second Amendment, not support or oppose any particular political stances.

She wore a T-shirt that read, "my rights don't end where your feelings begin."