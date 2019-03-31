Students' solar energy bill fails to win lawmakers' support

BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — A group of Montana high school students say they will continue working on a bill to install solar energy at more schools in state.

The proposal failed to pass the House Energy Committee, but lawmakers said they would like to work with the student members of Bozeman High's Solar Schools Club.

The Bozeman Daily Chronicle reports that the students had proposed increasing the state's motel bed tax by 0.2 percent to create a pool of money for schools installing solar panels.

The state's hospitality industry opposed the idea. Several lawmakers also were concerned about the funding source.

They encouraged the students to work with committee members before the next session.

In the meantime, students said they hope to raise money for solar panel installation at Bozeman schools.