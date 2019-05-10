Suit: State trooper repeatedly sexually harassed trainee

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — A woman claims in a lawsuit that a New Jersey state trooper's repeated sexual harassment forced her to drop out of the state police training academy.

Attorneys for the 28-year-old woman filed a federal lawsuit this week against Trooper Stephen Spitaleri claiming sexual discrimination and a hostile work environment.

The woman, identified by the initials S.S., alleges that shortly after she enrolled in late January, Spitaleri began treating her differently from the other trainees and began making unwanted sexual advances.

The woman left the academy after 13 weeks and says in the lawsuit she suffers from depression and anxiety.

A state police spokesman didn't immediately return a phone message seeking comment Friday. The state attorney general's office, which oversees the state police, also didn't immediately return a message.