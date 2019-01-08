Supreme Court refuses to review sentence in school shooting

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The U.S. Supreme Court has declined to review the nearly 112-year prison sentence of a man who fatally shot his parents before killing two students and wounding two dozen others at an Oregon high school more than 20 years ago.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports 36-year-old Kipland P. Kinkel had submitted his own typed petition to the nation's highest court in early August, and then his two new lawyers submitted their own petition on Kinkel's behalf.

The lawyers argued the Oregon Supreme Court got it wrong last year when it upheld Kinkel's sentence and found that Kinkel is incapable of rehabilitation.

The U.S. Supreme Court's refusal Monday means the state Supreme Court ruling stands.

Kinkel was 15 at the time of the shooting at Thurston High School in Springfield, Oregon.

___

Information from: The Oregonian/OregonLive, http://www.oregonlive.com