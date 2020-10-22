TAL Education: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot

BEIJING (AP) _ TAL Education Group (TAL) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $15 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Beijing-based company said it had net income of 2 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense, were 8 cents per share.

The education services provider posted revenue of $1.1 billion in the period.

TAL Education shares have climbed 55% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 91% in the last 12 months.

