Teacher accused of sex with student, giving her alcohol

HASTINGS, Neb. (AP) — A Hastings teacher accused of having sex with a teenage student and providing her with alcohol has been arrested.

Adams County Court records say 23-year-old Tyler Hedlund is charged with intentional child abuse. The records don't list the name of an attorney who could comment for him.

The records say Hedlund had sex with the girl several times at his Hastings home and that he gave her alcohol there and bought alcoholic beverages for her and three of her friends.

Hedlund has been teaching and coaching football at Hastings St. Cecilia. He's no longer listed on the school's Facebook page.