Teacher gets job back after classroom hair tugging
Updated 1:00 pm, Sunday, May 27, 2018
WILLIAMSTON, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina teacher who says she was forced to retire after a viral video was misconstrued will return to the classroom.
In a joint statement, Palmetto High algebra teacher Lisa Houston and Anderson School District 1 trustees say the teacher meant no harm in the video where she was seen tugging on a student's hair, patting his cheek and nudging him with his foot while he slept in class.
Houston says she was forced to retire after the video hit the internet. At a May 9 meeting, hundreds of students and parents turned out to support Houston, saying she tried to keep her classroom light-hearted.
Houston has been teaching for 27 years.
