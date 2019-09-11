Teacher of woman accused of killing baby testifies at trial

Brooke Skylar Richardson stands during a break in her trial in the Warren County Common Pleas Court Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, in Lebanon, Ohio. Richardson is accused of killing and burying her newborn daughter in the backyard of her home. (Nick Graham/The Journal-News via AP, Pool) less Brooke Skylar Richardson stands during a break in her trial in the Warren County Common Pleas Court Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, in Lebanon, Ohio. Richardson is accused of killing and burying her newborn daughter ... more Photo: Nick Graham, AP Photo: Nick Graham, AP Image 1 of / 4 Caption Close Teacher of woman accused of killing baby testifies at trial 1 / 4 Back to Gallery

LEBANON, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio high school English teacher says a young woman accused of killing her newborn baby often showed her thoughtfulness at lunchtime.

Chris Curry testified Wednesday for the defense in 20-year-old Brooke Skylar Richardson's murder trial.

Curry says Richardson would sit at lunch with a student with autism so he wouldn't eat alone. He says she also put money into the boy's lunch account.

Prosecutors say Richardson killed and buried her unwanted baby daughter after hiding her pregnancy. Her defense says the baby was stillborn.

She was 18 when she secretly gave birth in 2017, then buried the infant in her family's backyard in southwest Ohio. Richardson later told a doctor, who alerted police.

Richardson's trial is in its second week. If convicted, she could face life in prison.