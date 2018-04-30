Teachers reach new contract agreement

ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (AP) — A Vermont teacher's union has voted to ratify a new contract that includes a $4,000 pay increase.

The Caledonian Record reports the St. Johnsbury Education Association voted Wednesday to approve the new contract through 2019. The school board was scheduled to review the contract on Monday night.

Vermont National Education Association representative Matthew Polk says the contract includes new health insurance benefits and a salary schedule that will help keep and attract teachers to the town.

The schedule raises the base rate for teachers from $34,642 to $38,460. Teachers at the top tier will receive a single $500 bonus for the 2017-2018 school year.

The total cost of the contract has yet to be released.

___

Information from: The Caledonian-Record, http://www.caledonianrecord.com