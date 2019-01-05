Teachers union leader sues over New Mexico Statehouse tumble

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A leader of a prominent New Mexico teachers union is suing the state Legislature's administrators after she claims she was hurt when she fell down a statehouse staircase.

The Albuquerque Journal reports American Federation of Teachers-New Mexico President Stephanie Ly filed the lawsuit this week in state District Court and is seeking damages to covered medical bills stemming from the fall.

According to the lawsuit, Ly says she suffered injuries walking down the Capitol stairs in February.

The statehouse has multiple stairways and elevators.

The lawsuit does not describe exactly how the fall occurred. However, it says the injuries Ly suffered were caused by hazardous conditions and the Legislative Council Service's negligence in failing to maintain the stairway.

The Legislative Council Service declined to comment on the lawsuit.