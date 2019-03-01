Teen arrested after shooting vehicle at school parking lot

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Wyoming police have arrested a 17-year-old student who shot at a vehicle parked at a Cheyenne high school parking lot.

KGAB-AM reports that no one was injured in the incident that occurred about 11:20 a.m. Thursday at South High School.

Police determined that the student had shot a window on an unoccupied vehicle.

The teen, whose name wasn't released, was arrested on suspicion of discharging a firearm in city limits, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, felony larceny and burglary.

?The school was in lockdown for about 20 minutes.

