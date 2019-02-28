Teen sentenced to 6 months' probation in gun case at school

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — A teenager involved in the exchange of a stolen handgun on Lawrence High School grounds has been sentenced to six months of probation.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports the teenager was sentenced Wednesday in a closed hearing for criminal use of a weapon.

Court documents say another teenager stolen the gun from his father Sept. 9 and provided it to the other teenager the next day.

The teen who was sentenced Wednesday was originally charged with felony theft for obtaining control of a stolen gun. Court documents show he pleaded no contest to criminal use of a weapon, a misdemeanor.

The other teen is charged with felony theft after allegedly stealing gun from his father. His case is pending.

The gun was recovered off campus.

