Teens charged with hate crimes to remain in custody

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Two male teens arrested in connection with a series of racist threats made on social media against black students at a Las Vegas high school will remain in custody despite their attorneys requesting that they be released on house arrest.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports Juvenile Court Judge William Voy ruled during a hearing Monday that the Arbor View High School students would remain in custody until their next hearing.

The students have been in custody since they were arrested March 19.

The Instagram posts state that the school's hallways needed to be "cleansed" of black students in a "Columbine pt. 2," referencing the 1999 mass shooting at Columbine High School.

Authorities say the suspects face charges of making terrorist threats, conspiring to commit an act of terrorism, cyberbullying, hate crimes and breach of peace.

