Teens evacuated after an armed man arrested by Oregon school

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A Portland, Oregon high school is being evacuated after a man armed with a gun was wrestled to the ground by a staff member.

The Portland Police Bureau said in a statement Friday that no shots were fired at Parkrose High School, no one was injured and the man is in custody. Police say there are no other suspects.

School buses are taking students off the campus to be reunited with their parents at a nearby shopping outlet.

The high school and nearby Parkrose Middle School are on lockdown.

No further details were immediately available.