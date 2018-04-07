Tempe pursues small homes project for affordable housing

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Tempe's desire for affordable housing has the Phoenix suburb turning to a development company that plans to build a dozen one-bedroom, two-story homes on a small parcel of city-owned land.

The Arizona Republic reports the city that's home to Arizona State University's main campus is working with the Newtown Community Development Corporation to build a community of 600-square-feet (56-square-meter) homes near downtown.

The bungalow-style residences would be larger than the minimalist "tiny homes" that started becoming trendy several years ago.

Current estimates price the homes at about $130,000, but officials say the company is looking for ways to get the price closer to $100,000 or less. Buyers would own the homes but not the land.

Construction is expected to begin next year.

