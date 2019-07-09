Tennessee announces new group of Peyton Manning Scholars

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee has announced the four Peyton Manning Scholars for the school's incoming freshman class.

The winners include three Tennessee residents - Caleb Ellis of Sevierville, Sreya Kumpatla of Memphis and John Maddox of Jonesborough - along with Maggie Meystrik of St. Louis.

Manning, a former Tennessee quarterback and five-time NFL Most Valuable Player, attended a reception this week to honor the winning students.

This award has gone to 41 students in the university's Haslam Scholars Program since Manning began endowing the scholarship in 1998.

Ellis has built multiple computers. Maddox is an Eagle Scout and a high school valedictorian.

Meystrik founded a club that advocates women's empowerment and has raised over $1,000 for the Covering House, which provides housing and counseling for young survivors of sex trafficking. Kumpatla earned a perfect ACT score and was captain of her high school tennis team.