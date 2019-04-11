Tennessee bill to arm teachers dropped for the year

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A proposal that would allow teachers and others in public schools to carry concealed firearms won't be considered further in 2019.

Republican Rep. Ryan Williams told a House committee Wednesday he has no desire to push the bill further this year, but hopes to revive it next spring.

The Cookeville lawmaker has said his bill would allow the same gun regulations in K-12 schools already allowed on college campuses.

Multiple teachers and law enforcement officials had testified against the proposal, warning that the bill didn't address the proper safety concerns. Several key Education Committee members had raised objections and warned they could not support the bill.

In 2016, the GOP-controlled General Assembly passed legislation allowing full-time college campus employees to carry a concealed handgun if they alert police in advance.