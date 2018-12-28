Tennessee notes student protections amid anti-sanctuary law

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee's education department is advising school officials that it's not their role to determine whether students and their families are in the country legally under a new state law against sanctuary cities.

The law taking effect Jan. 1 threatens local governments with the loss of future state economic and community development money if they have "sanctuary policies."

It bans policies that restrict compliance with federal immigration detainers for possible deportation of people who were arrested on other charges and then identified as being in the country illegally. That includes policies requiring federal officials to obtain a warrant or show probable cause beforehand.

Tennessee Department of Education spokeswoman Sara Gast says the department advised school personnel that they have no legal obligation to enforce U.S. immigration laws, among other guidance.