Tennessee student tests negative for coronavirus

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (AP) —

A Tennessee college student tested for the coronavirus yielded negative results, the Tennessee Department of Health said.

The Tennessean reports test samples were shipped Thursday to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention after the Tennessee Tech student exhibited "very mild symptoms" possibly related to the coronavirus.

Campus officials said the man's recent travel history hinted at possible exposure to the virus.

Details on where the student traveled, specifically, and when he returned to the United States were not made available.

As of Friday, the virus had sickened more than 1,000 people worldwide and killed 41. It was first identified in Wuhan City, China.

"Prompt action and communication from front-line medical professionals to public health authorities resulted in rapid isolation of the individual per guidance from (CDC)," the Tennessee Department of Health said Friday.