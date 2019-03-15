Texas A&M fires basketball coach Kennedy after 14-18 season

HOUSTON (AP) — Texas A&M has fired basketball coach Billy Kennedy.

The school announced the move Friday, a day after the Aggies finished the season 14-18.

Kennedy was 151-116 in eight seasons at the school after coaching Murray State for five seasons.

Texas A&M finished 11th in the Southeastern Conference with a 6-12 record and beat Vanderbilt in the opening round of the conference tournament before being eliminated by Mississippi State on Thursday.

The Aggies reached the NCAA Tournament in just two seasons under Kennedy, reaching the Sweet 16 in 2016 and last season. His best regular season came in 2015-16 when the Aggies went 28-9, one of three seasons where he won more than 20 games at Texas A&M.

