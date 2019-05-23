Texas promotes tennis coach Berque after national title

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas has promoted interim men's tennis coach Bruce Berque to permanent status after the Longhorns won the team national championship.

Berque took over the program in February when former coach Michael Center was arrested in the nationwide college admissions bribery scandal. Center later pleaded guilty to federal fraud charges and faces between 15 and 21 months in prison.

The Longhorns rallied behind Berque, who led the team to its first national championship. Berque is a former head coach at Michigan. He'd been a Texas assistant the previous four seasons.

Texas athletic director Chris Del Conte announced Berque's promotion on Twitter . "Yeah, that seems about right," Del Conte tweeted.

Terms of Berque's contract were not immediately released.