CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (AP) — The Latest on the Colorado school shooting (all times local):

2:40 p.m.

The father of the student killed while trying to stop a gunman at his Colorado school says it was no surprise to him and his wife that their only son did what he had to do that day.

Echoing other speakers, John Castillo told those gathered at a memorial service for 18-year-old Kendrick Castillo on Wednesday to be more like his son, and put love and compassion first to carry on his life's message.

Castillo said to help others, people need to sit down with those who are struggling and spend time with them.

Following his own advice, Castillo offered to help any of the approximately 2,000 people gathered in the church with anything they need to recover from the shooting.

Prosecutors have charged two students with opening fire. Eight students were injured.

1:35 p.m.

About 2,000 people have filled a large church in suburban Denver to honor a student killed while trying to stop one of two gunmen at his Colorado school.

The shootings at the STEM School Highlands Ranch on May 7 killed Kendrick Castillo. Eight were injured.

Robots were lined up outside Cherry Hills Community Church in Highlands Ranch as people entered in recognition of 18-year-old Castillo's love of robotics.

Hundreds of Jeeps took part in the procession to what was intended to be a celebration of Castillo's life. Castillo loved his Jeep and off-roading and was a member of his school's robotics club with a passing for tinkering.

A kayak was on the stage along with a photo of a Jeep and two sports jackets.

Prosecutors have charged two students with opening fire.

12:45 p.m.

Hundreds of Jeeps are taking part in the procession to the memorial service for a student killed while trying to stop an alleged gunman at his Colorado school.

The shootings at the STEM School Highlands Ranch on May 7 killed 1 student and injured 8 others.

Eighteen-year-old Kendrick Castillo loved his Jeep and off-roading so other Jeep enthusiasts answered the call to help show their appreciation for his heroism on the way to Castillo's memorial service on Wednesday.

The service is being held at Cherry Hills Community Church in Highlands Ranch just a few hours after the two shooting suspects appeared in court as Castillo's parents watched.

Gov. Jared Polis has declared Wednesday Kendrick Castillo Day in Colorado, writing on Twitter that his bravery wouldn't be forgotten. The governor also switched his profile photo to one of Castillo

12:30 p.m.

An outside prosecutor has been asked to consider whether an armed security guard credited with capturing one of the two suspects in last week's Colorado school shooting should face any charges.

Douglas County District Attorney George Brauchler said Wednesday that he has asked Dan May, the lead prosecutor in a neighboring district, to look into the matter.

The shootings at the STEM School Highlands Ranch on May 7 killed 1 student and injured 8 others.

A law enforcement official with knowledge of the case told The Associated Press last week that the guard fired his weapon inside the school. The official did not address whether anyone was hit.

However, two news organizations citing anonymous sources have reported that authorities were investigating whether the guard mistakenly fired at a responding sheriff's deputy and may have wounded a student.

The guard hasn't been identified by authorities.

12:10 p.m.

Attorneys for one of the students charged with opening fire at his suburban Denver school plan to try to move his case back to juvenile court.

Prosecutors filed adult charges against 16-year-old Alec McKinney Wednesday. That's the youngest age at which prosecutors can file adult charges for a serious felony without a judge's review under Colorado law.

However, his attorneys indicated they would seek a hearing seeking to have the case moved to juvenile court. It's not clear how soon that could happen. District Attorney George Brauchler declined to explain his decision to file adult charges against McKinney.

The shootings at the STEM School Highlands Ranch on May 7 killed 1 student and injured 8 others.

A memorial service for the student killed, 18-year-old Kendrick Castillo, is scheduled for Wednesday afternoon.

11:30 a.m.

Colorado prosecutors have charged the students suspected of opening fire at their school with murder and attempted murder and other counts and are pursuing adult charges against the younger suspect.

The shootings at the STEM School Highlands Ranch on May 7 killed 1 student and injured 8 others.

The accused gunmen, 18-year-old Devon Erickson and 16-year-old Alec McKinney, were arrested at the school and investigators say they opened fire inside using handguns.

A memorial service for the student killed, 18-year-old Kendrick Castillo, is scheduled for Wednesday afternoon at a Highlands Ranch church. Castillo and two other students have been credited with tackling one of the gunmen, disrupting the attack.

10:40 a.m.

One of two teens charged in the deadly attack on a suburban Denver school has appeared in court after being charged with multiple counts of murder, theft and arson in the attack.

Unlike his initial court appearance last week, 18-year-old Devon Erickson appeared more involved in Wednesday's proceedings. While he looked down with his face hidden by his dyed hair before, Erickson's face was visible in the latest proceeding and he looked forward toward the judge while attorneys discussed the case.

He wore a jail uniform and was kept shackled at his wrists and ankles after Judge Theresa Slade denied a motion to remove them.

Court documents in the case are sealed. Slade denied the prosecution's request to make some of the documents public but said she will address the issue at the next hearing on June 7.

9:55 a.m.

Colorado prosecutors have charged the students suspected of opening fire at their school with over a dozen counts of murder and attempted murder as well as theft and arson.

The shootings at the STEM School Highlands Ranch on May 7 killed 1 student and injured 8 others.

The accused gunmen, 18-year-old Devon Erickson and 16-year-old Alec McKinney, were arrested at the school and investigators say they opened fire inside using handguns.

The charges were listed in electronic court records. It wasn't clear if McKinney was being charged as an adult.

A memorial service for the student killed is also scheduled for Wednesday.

10:08 p.m.

A memorial service for a student hailed as a hero for tackling one of the armed attackers at his suburban Denver school is set for Wednesday afternoon.

The celebration of 18-year-old Kendrick Castillo's life will be held at Cherry Hills Community Church in Highlands Ranch. The service is planned to begin just a few hours after the two suspects are due in court.

Prosecutors are expected to file charges Wednesday morning against the students accused of the attack at the STEM School Highlands Ranch on May 7 that killed Castillo and wounded eight other classmates. The hearings were planned for Friday but a judge decided to delay.

Prosecutors have said they will decide whether to charge 16-year-old Alec McKinney as an adult alongside 18-year-old Devon Erickson.