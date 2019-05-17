The Latest: Armed male arrested at Oregon school, all safe

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Latest on the arrest of an armed man near a Portland, Oregon high school (all times local):

2 p.m.

A Portland, Oregon high school has been cleared by police after a male armed with a gun was subdued by a staff member near the school's tennis courts.

Portland Police Sgt. Brad Yakots said Friday that no one was injured and one person has been taken into custody.

Yakots says police are still trying to determine whether any shots were fired.

There are no other suspects.

Yakots wouldn't say if the suspect was a student at the school or provide any further information.

School buses are taking students off the campus to be reunited with their parents at a nearby parking lot.

A nearby middle school is also on lockdown.

___

1:34 p.m.

A Portland, Oregon high school is being evacuated after a man armed with a gun was wrestled to the ground by a staff member.

The Portland Police Bureau said in a statement Friday that no shots were fired at Parkrose High School, no one was injured and the man is in custody. Police say there are no other suspects.

School buses are taking students off the campus to be reunited with their parents at a nearby shopping outlet.

The high school and nearby Parkrose Middle School are on lockdown.

No further details were immediately available.