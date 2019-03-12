The Latest: Counselor accused of taking tests for students

MIAMI (AP) — The Latest on a college admissions bribery scandal that has led to charges in Florida (all times local):

6:45 p.m.

A counselor at a sports-oriented prep school in Florida is accused of taking tests on behalf of students as part of the sweeping college bribery scandal.

Harvard graduate and unsuccessful tennis pro Mark Riddell was listed on the website of the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, as the director of college entrance exam preparation, in a page that apparently was taken down on Tuesday when federal prosecutors announced dozens of arrests in Boston.

Prosecutors say Riddell secretly took college entrance exams in place of students or corrected students' answers after they had taken the exam.

The IMG website had identified him as a "ranked ATP Tour tennis professional." ATP Tour records show he competed in 10 low-level tournaments between 2003 and 2005 — four in singles, six in doubles — and went 0-10 in matches, never winning a single set. His career earnings were $892. According to the ATP, Riddell never had a singles ranking, and his doubles ranking was never higher than 1,601st in the world.

IMG did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

___

6:30 p.m.

An investor in a large-scale development proposed in Miami's Little Haiti neighborhood is one of the Florida parents charged in a sweeping college bribery scheme.

The U.S. Department of Justice said Tuesday that 52-year-old Robert Zangrillo bribed athletic department officials to get his daughter admitted into the University of Southern California.

A spokeswoman for the Little Haiti project, Magic City Innovation District, says Zangrillo isn't involved in the day-to-day operations.

The complaint filed in Florida says Zangrillo paid $50,000 to USC Women's Athletics in 2018 to falsely designate her daughter a recruit for the crew team even though she hadn't rowed competitively. Authorities also say he paid $200,000 for another person to take classes on behalf of his daughter to improve her grades. His daughter's first application in 2017 was rejected.

Zangrillo did not respond to calls and voicemails left on his cellphone.