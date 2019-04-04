The Latest: Kansas House approves governor's school aid plan

Kansas state Reps. Kyle Hoffman, left, R-Coldwater; Kristey Williams, center, R-Augusta, and Valdenia Winn, D-Kansas City, confer during negotiations with the Senate on school funding and education policy issues, Wednesday, April 3, 2019, at the Statehouse in Topeka, Kansas. House Republicans have given up on pushing for an alternative to Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly's proposal to boost education funding by at least $90 million a year. less Kansas state Reps. Kyle Hoffman, left, R-Coldwater; Kristey Williams, center, R-Augusta, and Valdenia Winn, D-Kansas City, confer during negotiations with the Senate on school funding and education policy ... more Photo: John Hanna, AP Photo: John Hanna, AP Image 1 of / 2 Caption Close The Latest: Kansas House approves governor's school aid plan 1 / 2 Back to Gallery

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The Latest on the public school funding debate in Kansas (all times local):

3:45 p.m.

The Kansas House has approved Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly's plan for increasing public school funding in hopes of satisfying a court mandate.

The vote Thursday in the GOP-controlled chamber was 76-47. The Senate was expected to vote on the measure later Thursday, and its approval would send it to Kelly.

The bill ties Kelly's proposal to increase spending on public schools by roughly $90 million to several education policy changes favored by GOP lawmakers.

Kelly pushed her funding proposal as a way to end a protracted education funding lawsuit.

Four school districts sued the state over education funding in 2010. The Kansas Supreme Court said in an order last year that a 2018 law promising additional funding increases wasn't sufficient because it hadn't accounted for inflation.

___

1:10 p.m.

The Republican-led Legislature in Kansas is preparing to give its final approval to a public school funding increase that the state's Democratic governor is pushing as the way to end a protracted education funding lawsuit.

But lawmakers aren't sure that it's enough money to do the job.

Lawmakers expected to take up-or-down votes Thursday in both the House and Senate on a bill containing Gov. Laura Kelly's proposal for an increase of roughly $90 million a year. The measure ties the new money to several education policy changes favored by GOP lawmakers.

Four school districts sued the state over education funding in 2010. The Kansas Supreme Court said in an order last year that a 2018 law promising additional funding increases wasn't sufficient because it hadn't accounted for inflation.