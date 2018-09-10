The Latest: McCaskill backs lawmakers' work on drug courts

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Latest on the Missouri Legislature's special session (all times local):

6:10 p.m.

Democratic U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill says she supports work by the Missouri Legislature to expand access to drug courts.

Missouri lawmakers on Monday returned to Jefferson City for a special session on drug courts and education in science, technology, engineering and math.

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson called the special session. He says it's a chance for lawmakers to fix problematic language in bills that dealt with those issues that he vetoed earlier this year.

McCaskill in a Monday statement touted drug courts and cited her past experience as Jackson County prosecutor.

She is running for a third term in November. McCaskill faces Republican challenger Attorney General Josh Hawley.

----

12:20 p.m.

----

9:30 a.m.

Missouri lawmakers are returning to the Capitol in Jefferson City to work on legislation vetoed by Gov. Mike Parson.

Parson called the Republican-led Legislature back for a special session that begins Monday. He's asking lawmakers to rework two bills he vetoed in July that dealt with expanding drug treatment courts and education in science, technology, engineering and math.

Parson says the special session is a chance to fix problematic language in those bills that led him to block them.

He's also calling on lawmakers to consider gubernatorial appointments.

The special session will run concurrently with an annual veto session Wednesday. Lawmakers at that time can propose overriding Parson's vetoes on bills or spending items.

____

This story has been corrected to reflect that the veto session is Wednesday, not Tuesday.