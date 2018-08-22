The Latest: Urban Meyer arrives at Ohio State board meeting





















COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Latest on Ohio State's investigation into coach Urban Meyer and his handling of domestic violence allegations against a former Buckeyes assistant coach (all times local):

10:30 a.m.

Ohio State coach Urban Meyer has arrived at Longaberger Alumni House on the school's campus, where the board of trustees and university president are meeting to discuss his future with the Buckeyes.

A camera crew from Columbus television station WSYX tweeted out a photo of Meyer outside the service entrance of the building not long after the board went into a closed executive session.

The board is considering whether Meyer should be punished for his handling of domestic abuse allegations against a former assistant coach. He has been on paid leave since Aug. 8. The Buckeyes opens their season Sept. 1.

Meyer hasn't been allowed on campus during his leave, which also barred him from speaking with players, coaches and others associated with the football program.

9:20 a.m.

Ohio State trustees have begun discussing the future of football coach Urban Meyer.

Board Chairman Michael Gasser briefly called a meeting to order Wednesday before the board went behind closed doors to decide whether Meyer should be punished for his handling of domestic-abuse allegations against a former assistant coach.

The investigation centers on what Meyer knew and did about allegations of abuse against former wide receivers coach Zach Smith, who was fired July 23 after his ex-wife sought a protective order.

A decision isn't expected Wednesday. No timetable has been given for final resolution of the saga that has overshadowed the team's preparation for its 2018 season, which begins Sept. 1.

Ohio State President Michael V. Drake will have the final say on whether Meyer is fired or faces other consequences.

8:45 a.m.

A large contingent of media gathered as the Ohio State board of trustees arrived for a meeting to discuss the future of football coach Urban Meyer.

The 20-member board planned to meet in private Wednesday morning in Columbus to decide whether Meyer should be punished for his handling of domestic-abuse allegations against a former assistant coach.

The investigation centers on what Meyer knew and did about allegations of abuse against former wide receivers coach Zach Smith, who was fired July 23 after his ex-wife sought a protective order.

A decision isn't expected to be announced Wednesday. No timetable has been given for final resolution of the saga that has overshadowed the team's preparation for its 2018 season, which begins Sept. 1.

Ohio State President Michael V. Drake will have the final say on whether Meyer is fired or faces other consequences.

