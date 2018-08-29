The Latest: Restaurateur wins GOP nod in Oklahoma House race

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Latest on Oklahoma's primary runoff election (all times local):

9:15 p.m.

A Tulsa fast-food restaurateur has won the Republican nomination in the race for the open U.S. House seat in Tulsa.

Kevin Hern defeated longtime Tulsa prosecutor Tim Harris in Tuesday's GOP primary runoff to advance to the November ballot in the race for the state's only open congressional seat. Hern will face Democratic nominee Tim Gilpin in November.

The seat was previously held by U.S. Rep. Jim Bridenstine, a Republican tapped by President Donald Trump to be administrator of NASA.

Republicans have held the seat for more than 30 years and are heavily favored to keep it in November.

The 56-year-old Hern runs a company that owns and operates a chain of McDonald's restaurants in northeast Oklahoma.

9:05 p.m.

Community organizer Ashley Nicole McCray has won the Democratic nomination for a seat on the Oklahoma Corporation Commission.

McCray defeated Blake Cummings in a Democratic runoff for the nomination Tuesday and will face the Republican nominee in the Nov. 6 general election for the seat on the three-member commission that regulates the Oklahoma oil and gas industry as well as utilities.

McCray is an environmental activist from the Oglala Lakota nation and is an enrolled member of the Absentee Shawnee Tribe of Oklahoma. She is part of the Ready for 100 campaign in Norman, the first city in Oklahoma and the 70th city in the nation to commit to 100 percent renewable energy by 2035.

She was recognized by the Oklahoma Sierra Club's Red Earth Group as the 2017 Distinguished Activist.

8:50 p.m.

A former political consultant has defeated a retired university professor for the Democratic nomination to Congress in Oklahoma's 5th Congressional District.

Kendra Horn defeated Tom Guild in Tuesday's runoff election and will face incumbent Republican Rep. Steve Russell in the November general election.

Horn is making her first political race after working as a consultant, a press secretary to former Rep. Brad Carson and directing a nonprofit agency. She led a six-person field of candidates in the June primary with 44 percent of the vote.

Guild was the Democratic nominee in 2012, losing in the general election. He ran unsuccessfully for the party's nomination in 2014 and 2016.

Russell is seeking a third term in the district that includes much of Oklahoma City and has not elected a Democrat in more than 40 years.

8:40 p.m.

Tulsa mortgage company owner and political newcomer Kevin Stitt has won the Republican nomination in the race to become Oklahoma's next governor.

The 45-year-old Stitt defeated former Oklahoma City Mayor Mick Cornett in Tuesday's primary runoff and advanced to the general election. He will face Democrat Drew Edmondson and Libertarian Chris Powell in November.

Two-term Republican Gov. Mary Fallin couldn't run again because of term limits.

Stitt touted his experience growing his company Gateway Mortgage Group, into one of the nation's largest privately-held mortgage companies.

He boosted his campaign finances by loaning himself nearly $3.3 million, about half of the $6.5 million he received ahead of Tuesday's primary runoff.

He also overcame a barrage of negative advertising in recent weeks that highlighted wrongdoing by his company during the country's mortgage crisis.

7:30 p.m.

Polls have closed in Oklahoma for runoff elections that will decide the final slate of candidates for governor and other statewide, congressional and legislative races in November's general election.

Polls closed at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

The Republican runoff between former Oklahoma City Mayor Mick Cornett and Tulsa businessman Kevin Stitt topped a slate of GOP races for various statewide positions. The winner will face former Oklahoma Attorney General Drew Edmondson, who won the Democratic nomination in the June 26 primary.

It's the first open governor's race in Oklahoma since 2010. The nominees are vying to replace two-term Republican Gov. Mary Fallin, who is term-limited and cannot seek a third term.

The general election is scheduled for Nov. 6.

12:15 p.m.

Some Republican voters in Oklahoma City say President Donald Trump and his policies are having little effect on who they vote for in Tuesday's GOP runoff for governor.

Former Oklahoma City Mayor Mick Cornett and Tulsa businessman Kevin Stitt have sparred over support for Trump and his immigration policies. But 75-year-old asset manager Fred Minter of Oklahoma City said Tuesday that Trump's policies had no effect on his vote for Cornett.

Voter Marveta Williams, an 80-year-old retiree, says she voted for Cornett but does not like Trump and wishes "he wouldn't be quite so vulgar."

Voter Janet Cook says she also voted for Cornett and that someone who aligns themselves with Trump is not likely to get her vote. Cook, a 63-year-old interior designer, says Trump is doing some good things but displays "poor manners."

7 a.m.

Oklahoma voters will decide the final slate of nominees for governor and other statewide, congressional and legislative races in the 2018 general election.

Polls opened at 7 a.m. Tuesday and will close at 7 p.m.

The Republican gubernatorial race between former Oklahoma City Mayor Mick Cornett and Tulsa businessman Kevin Stitt tops a slate of GOP runoffs for statewide positions.

Former Oklahoma Attorney General Drew Edmondson won the Democratic nomination for governor over former state Sen. Connie Johnson in the June 26 primary election. Edmondson unsuccessfully sought the Democratic nomination for governor eight years ago.

The gubernatorial nominees are vying to replace term-limited Republican Gov. Mary Fallin in the first open governor's race since 2010.

The general election will be held on Nov. 6.

12:01 a.m.

The race for the GOP nomination to replace Oklahoma's term-limited Gov. Mary Fallin tops this week's unusually high number of primary runoff elections.

Former Oklahoma City Mayor Mick Cornett and Tulsa mortgage company owner Kevin Stitt are pitching their case to Republican voters heading into Tuesday's vote, as are candidates for several other statewide and congressional offices.

A record number of candidates sought political office this year, with eight-year term limits forcing open nearly every statewide elected office following the Republican Party's sweep of power in Oklahoma in 2010. This year's candidate filing period also coincided with a teacher walkout that prompted dozens of public school teachers to seek office.

Polls are open across the state from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday.