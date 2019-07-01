The University of Vermont has a new president

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — The University of Vermont's new president is on the job.

Suresh Garimella's (Sir-ESH' Gare-eh-MELL'ah) started in his new role on Monday, telling reporters his focus will be on student success. He says another top priority will be making higher education more affordable and accessible for students.

He came from Purdue University in Indiana where he was executive vice president for research and partnerships and a professor of mechanical engineering. He replaces Thomas Sullivan, who has stepped down to finish a book.

Garimella says colleges and universities across the country are facing a lot of challenges and "UVM is not an exception." He says he thinks UVM "will be able to weather these challenges" with a focus on student success and quality.