'This is the last chance': School targets at-risk teens

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Walking toward his office one afternoon, Jeremiah Newell quickly stopped to find out why a student in the hallway was upset. She explained repeatedly that she just wanted to go home. Newell and other staff tried to get to the root of her issue.

The adults at Mobile's ACCEL Day and Evening Academy understand the young people they serve are often struggling with outside circumstances that undoubtedly impact their school day.

Opened in 2017, the state's first charter school was designed to serve students who might drop out or already have, and the school could be a possible model for addressing students' needs in Montgomery.

They are the students who are at risk of falling through the cracks, or the ones who have been denied access to the city's traditional public schools because they'd fallen too far behind.

Mobile's young population struggle with much of what Montgomery Public School students do. Nearly 60% of both districts are made up of students who are considered economically disadvantaged — a state that often presents barriers to excelling in a learning environment.

Montgomery Public Schools' graduation rate falls just under Mobile's, at 81% compared to 85%. Both cities have hundreds of young people who don't walk across that stage for a diploma.

Some have health issues that caused them to miss large portions of the school year. Some found themselves in trouble with the law. Some are homeless while some others are parentless.

Many in Mobile view ACCEL as their last shot at a diploma and the future they deserve.

Offering day and night classes, the school is centered around personalized, individual learning with additional support structures in place to address emotional needs.

"Teachers are trained to look for if a kid is down or if their behavior seems out of sorts," said Newell, the school's superintendent. "Then a counselor or staff member intervenes and checks in with them to problem solve right then, because if we wait, we can lose that kid."

Figuring out if a student feels safe or if they feel healthy is top priority because, "If we're not addressing those basic things then a student can’t learn," he said.

Newell's work with this group of students began decades ago while still a high school student. As member of a youth advisory council, he began to understand the same opportunities were not afforded to all.

"In that world, I got exposed to so many different schools and voices of kids and one of the things that was very clear, depending on what school you went to, the options you had were very different," Newell said.

He went on to become a teacher, then helped Mobile's district design programming to serve off-track youth. He saw the turnaround of one of its lowest performing high schools, with its graduation rate increasing from 49% in 2011 to 90% today.

Later joining Mobile's Education Foundation, the nonprofit began looking around the country to learn best practices for helping teens get back on track toward earning their diploma. In 2008, a night school program was launched, modeled off a program in New York.

The first year, over 700 kids graduated. The program still exists, but its limitations were apparent.

"We learned that night school is just not enough," Newell said, explaining that it served older students close to graduation well, but there was a stronger need among students who had fallen farther behind.

The passage of Alabama's charter school law provided the opportunity to do more, "to serve non-traditional students," he said. "It meets a huge need in our community. It augments the public school sector. It doesn't compete."

Brian Anthony, 18, is one of those students. Now in his first year at ACCEL, he dropped out of school when he turned 17.

"I didn’t have no motivation," he said about his decision. “It was my fault. I chose not to try. … I craved my temptation more than I did the education.”

It was less than a year later when he realized his mistake and tried to re-enroll at his former high school but wasn't given access.

"The enrollment law says student can drop out at 17 and the flip side is that if a kid is older than 17 and not on track to graduate, the school doesn’t have to enroll them," Newell explained.

A school's graduation rate, factored into their overall report card grade, is based on the percentage of students who graduate in four years. Those who take longer bring that rate down.

Forced toward considering a GED, Anthony shuttered.

"I preferred a diploma," he said. “It's like saying 'Do you want change or do you want actual money?'”

Enrolling at ACCEL, Anthony said, ''For most kids, this is the last chance."

His hope is to graduate in December 2020.

The instruction at ACCEL is accelerated in order to allow students to catch up, or graduate early if they come in as true freshman. At Mobile's traditional schools, students can earn eight credits a year and need 28 to graduate. At ACCEL, students are required to take core classes each semester, leaving less time in their schedule spent on electives. They can earn 10 credits a year and only need 24 to graduate, the state's requirement.

Day school operates from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday, with Friday being a half day so teachers can have time for professional development. Night school, which is largely computer-based, is 4 to 8:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Students have the option to do both to complete two years in one.

An educator for 15 years, Jeramie Foret said he came to ACCEL because he believes in alternative education.

"I realized not all kids fit under a traditional umbrella. I believe they deserve options," he said.

For students who find themselves under-credited, the traditional school setting can make graduation seem impossible.

"They will eventually drop out because they feel defeated," he said.

In addition to his professional experience, Foret, a New Orleans native, pointed to his upbringing as an inner city kid from a low socioeconomic household as another reason he was drawn to the charter school.

"I relate to the kids. I understand the challenges they face every day," he said.

His third year at ACCEL, Foret praised the school's policy of having individualized learning plans for each student. Once enrolled, based on a lottery system, administrators and counselors sit down with students to identify their goals and their needs.

"It allows us to look at the whole child," Foret said.

It also allows staff to build relationships with all students.

"Every kid knows every teacher's name. Every teacher knows every kid's name," Foret said.

The model would not work without those relationships, many in the school agreed. For Xavier Johnson, that personal touch is exactly what he needed.

"I like the fact that we ain't just numbers or whatever. They really take the time to know every student and they take the time to know your weaknesses and strengths," Johnson said, smiling at how a teacher whose class he's not in said hi to him in the hall earlier that day. "The teachers seem to care about you more."

His first year at ACCEL, Johnson said he came in a year behind. At age 18, he was confident in identifying what had caused him to get off track. Raised without a dad, “I ended up looking for a father in people around me.”

Trouble followed, and school work fell by the wayside.

"The other schools felt like a club," Johnson said. “You go every day, eat, play, and go home. And you’d be tired so you wouldn’t want to go the next day. Like, 'I’m not leaving here with nothing'.”

His new teachers, though, have taken the time to explain the importance of the lessons in the context of what they can bring to his future, he said. For the first time in years he's not struggling in math, and he's actually doing his homework.

He joined the school's men empowerment club, hoping to better understand what being a man means. Looking at Newell's role as leader of the school — as a black man — had a profound impact on Johnson.

"You usually see people like me as janitors," Johnson said. “To see another man, and a man that looks like me, caring about me, teaching me ...”

Although staff and students had a plethora of anecdotes and examples of how ACCEL is serving its purpose, by state report card definitions, the charter is struggling. Receiving an 'F' for the 2018-2019 school year, ACCEL struggled in the areas of academic achievement (26%), chronic absenteeism (35%) and its graduation rate (62%). It excelled in academic growth, though, with 88%.

The accountability framework applied to traditional schools, Newell said, is difficult to apply to what ACCEL is doing. The majority of students, 70%, show up one or more years behind grade level. His team is working on developing a framework that shows the strong progress and gains being made.

"The whole part of this is re-imagining your learning and reconnecting you. ... The way we get there is different," Newell said.

Open to students in Mobile, Baldwin and Washington counties, the school received 650 applications for the 150 slots available for this year. The charter commission has given the Mobile Education Foundation approval to open a middle school in August 2021, which will utilize ACCEL's model.

"There's only so much you can do in a year or two but if we get the kids earlier who are demonstrating the need for non-traditional approaches and wrap around services, we hope to be able to get that growth further and deeper," Newell said about the expansion into junior high.

Statewide, Alabama's graduation rate is 90%.

"Many public schools would really like to see more ACCELs," Newell said. “There is a need for this work in lots of cities in Alabama. ... We cannot continue to do the same things we’ve always done.”